Senator: Coast Guard cuts conflict with Trump security goals
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 13, 2017
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says a proposed $1.3 billion cut to the Coast Guard's budget conflicts with President Donald Trump's goal of strengthening border security and rebuilding the armed services.
The Alaska Republican outlined her concerns in a letter to Trump, released Monday.
She says the cuts proposed by the Office of Management and Budget would have "far-reaching implications on national security" and force the Coast Guard to halt a program in which it replaces older ships with state-of-the-art vessels built in U.S. shipyards.
Without replacements for failing ships, she says, the agency would have to choose where to focus its resources.
Murkowski cited a need for a physical presence in the Arctic, an area in which she says the U.S. lags because the Coast Guard lacks sufficient ice-breaking capability.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bill Gates: Bioterrorism could kill more than nuclear war - but no one is ready to deal with it
Guam lawsuit says Navy should pay its share of dump cleanup
Chaffetz asks Trump for information about Mar-a-Lago security
China denounces 'relevant countries' after US carrier deploys to South China Sea
Sailor shot and killed by security at Virginia naval base
3 Mali Islamic extremist groups merge, pledge to al-Qaida