Senate passes $15.3B aid package for Harvey

A military vehicle pass flood damaged belongings piled on a homeowners front lawn in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at the Canyon Gate community in Katy, Texas.

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey — nearly doubling President Donald Trump's emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government's ability to borrow money to cover its bills.

The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.

The measure would also fund government agencies through Dec. 8, taking the threat of an Oct. 1 government shutdown off the table.

The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers — and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump's $7.9 billion Harvey request.

"It will provide certainty and stability for first responders, state officials, and the many others involved in preparing for and recovering from these storms, with critically needed emergency resources that will not be interrupted by the prospect of a shutdown or default," McConnell said Thursday. "The recovery effort for a record-setting storm like Harvey has strained resources to the limit already."

The additional community block grant money is to jump-start rebuilding efforts. The money can cover costs the Federal Emergency Management Agency can't.

"This funding will serve as an initial first step toward helping Texans begin the process of rebuilding," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who requested the additional funding be adding to the measure.

The $15 billion-plus aid package is also crafted in such a way to free up another $7 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funds.

The Senate vote comes a day after Trump shocked GOP leaders by siding with top Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, who demanded a debt ceiling increase only through December.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who opposed the short-term debt limit idea, said on Thursday that the deal that Trump cut with Democrats made sense, with one devastating storm and another looming.

Ryan said that the president didn't want to have "some partisan fight in the middle of the response."

Asked in the interview with The New York Times about Trump siding with the Democrats, Ryan said, "Yeah I sort of noticed that."

The White House said Thursday that Trump spoke to Democratic and Republican leaders McConnell, Ryan, Pelosi and Schumer on Thursday morning, and stressed that the president is committed to working with both parties. Trump also was dining with Ryan Thursday night.

In the meeting with Republican and Democratic leaders on Wednesday, Trump also suggested doing away with the debt ceiling entirely, Pelosi said.

"The president even suggested, 'Has anybody ever thought about removing this vote?'" Pelosi told reporters. "We said, 'We'll take it back to our caucus.'"