Senate passes $15.3B aid package for Harvey
By ANDREW TAYLOR | Associated Press | Published: September 7, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey — nearly doubling President Donald Trump's emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government's ability to borrow money to cover its bills.
The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.
The measure would also fund government agencies through Dec. 8, taking the threat of an Oct. 1 government shutdown off the table.
The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers — and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump's $7.9 billion Harvey request.
"It will provide certainty and stability for first responders, state officials, and the many others involved in preparing for and recovering from these storms, with critically needed emergency resources that will not be interrupted by the prospect of a shutdown or default," McConnell said Thursday. "The recovery effort for a record-setting storm like Harvey has strained resources to the limit already."
The additional community block grant money is to jump-start rebuilding efforts. The money can cover costs the Federal Emergency Management Agency can't.
"This funding will serve as an initial first step toward helping Texans begin the process of rebuilding," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who requested the additional funding be adding to the measure.
The $15 billion-plus aid package is also crafted in such a way to free up another $7 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief funds.
The Senate vote comes a day after Trump shocked GOP leaders by siding with top Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, who demanded a debt ceiling increase only through December.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who opposed the short-term debt limit idea, said on Thursday that the deal that Trump cut with Democrats made sense, with one devastating storm and another looming.
Ryan said that the president didn't want to have "some partisan fight in the middle of the response."
Asked in the interview with The New York Times about Trump siding with the Democrats, Ryan said, "Yeah I sort of noticed that."
The White House said Thursday that Trump spoke to Democratic and Republican leaders McConnell, Ryan, Pelosi and Schumer on Thursday morning, and stressed that the president is committed to working with both parties. Trump also was dining with Ryan Thursday night.
In the meeting with Republican and Democratic leaders on Wednesday, Trump also suggested doing away with the debt ceiling entirely, Pelosi said.
"The president even suggested, 'Has anybody ever thought about removing this vote?'" Pelosi told reporters. "We said, 'We'll take it back to our caucus.'"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at the Capitol after President Donald Trump overruled congressional Republicans and his own treasury secretary and cut a deal with Democrats to fund the government and raise the federal borrowing limit for three months, all part of an agreement to speed money to Harvey relief, in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Rescuers seek anyone — alive or dead — left in Texas floodwaters
US to install radar systems on tiny Pacific island nation of Palau
NATO’s new southern hub seeks to counter threats early
Hurricane Irma slams Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm
Trump warns ‘all options’ possible after N. Korea fires missile over Japan
Trump says US ‘very protective’ of the Baltics