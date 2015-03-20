Senate panel gives thumbs up to Trump's Air Force nominee

Heather Wilson, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of the Air Force, addresses members of the Senate Committee on Armed Service, during her nomination hearing on Thursday, March 30, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee has given its approval to President Donald Trump's nominee for Air Force secretary.

The GOP-led panel voted 22-5 Wednesday to favorably report Heather Wilson's nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

Wilson, a former member of Congress, faced sharp criticism from several Democrats on the committee during her confirmation hearing last week. They questioned her work as a defense industry consultant and a conversation she had a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.

Wilson told the panel she did nothing improper.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest, Wilson has committed to selling stocks she holds in more than a dozen companies that have Defense Department contracts.

If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position.

