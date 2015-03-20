Senate panel gives thumbs up to Trump's Air Force nominee
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: April 5, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee has given its approval to President Donald Trump's nominee for Air Force secretary.
The GOP-led panel voted 22-5 Wednesday to favorably report Heather Wilson's nomination to the full Senate for consideration.
Wilson, a former member of Congress, faced sharp criticism from several Democrats on the committee during her confirmation hearing last week. They questioned her work as a defense industry consultant and a conversation she had a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.
Wilson told the panel she did nothing improper.
To avoid potential conflicts of interest, Wilson has committed to selling stocks she holds in more than a dozen companies that have Defense Department contracts.
If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the position.
