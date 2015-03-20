Senate panel backs Trump's pick for US envoy to Afghanistan
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: September 19, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of a veteran diplomat to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Afghanistan.
The panel recommended by voice vote on Tuesday that the Senate consider the selection of John Bass for the post.
Trump last month unveiled his new strategy for the 16-year Afghan war. The president says American troops would "fight to win" by attacking enemies, "crushing" al-Qaida, and preventing terrorist attacks against Americans.
Bass has been serving as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey.
His State Department biography says he served as the State Department's executive secretary from 2012 to 2014 and ambassador to Georgia from 2009 to 2012.
Bass began his diplomatic career in 1988. He's also served in positions in U.S. missions in Iraq, Italy, Belgium and Chad.
