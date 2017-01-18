Senate panel approves Mattis for Defense

WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved President-elect Donald Trump's choice of retired Gen. James Mattis to run the Pentagon.

Mattis, 66, was grilled by members of the panel last week during a confirmation hearing about his past comments that questioned whether integrated military service could be successful. The retired general said Thursday that he would follow the Pentagon policy changes made in December 2015 that allow women into combat occupational specialties, after years of front-line duty in other positions.

“I have no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military,” Mattis said.

President-elect Donald Trump, who picked Mattis last month as his defense secretary, has suggested he might press the Pentagon to abandon combat integration after his repeated criticism of “political correctness” harming the military.