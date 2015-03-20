Senate leaders reach power-sharing deal in 50-50 chamber

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) speaks during a press conference with members of the House Democratic Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s reached a two-year power sharing deal with GOP leader Mitch McConnell formally giving Democrats committee chairmanships and setting other ground rules, allowing the chamber to begin fully functioning after weeks of procedural limbo.

The agreement announced Wednesday is based on a 2001 deal reached the last time the 100-member chamber was divided 50-50. That setup allowed for the same number of Republicans and Democrats on committees, though Democrats controlled committee gavels and the majority leader set the agenda on the floor.

Schumer said the it will spur committee work on President Joe Biden’s priorities and his Cabinet-level nominations as Democratic chairmen will be in place and ground rules will be set for committee structure.

“I’ve already instructed the incoming Democratic chairs of all relevant committees to begin holding hearings on the climate crisis in preparation for enacting President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, which includes major climate legislation,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

While confirmations need just a simple majority vote, Republicans will still have significant sway on policy matters as long as the legislative filibuster remains intact. They are already signaling that they will oppose key parts of Biden’s agenda, including climate change legislation and an overhaul of immigration policy.

McConnell has already said Biden’s climate proposals will cost American jobs and competitiveness. It could also be a challenge for Schumer to keep centrist Democrats like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana voting with the party on policies that would change the U.S. energy matrix.

And most Republicans have rejected Biden’s immigration plan as too generous for people who came to the U.S. illegally. That opposition — and the Senate’s need to confirm Biden’s Cabinet and address the coronavirus pandemic — threatens to push debate over immigration into later this year.

As the Senate leaders spent weeks negotiating the organizing resolution, McConnell agreed to drop his demand that Schumer promise not to end the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes for most bills after two moderate Democrats — Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — said they don’t support changing current Senate practice. Progressive Democrats are still pushing to erode the filibuster rule to allow the majority party to pass legislation with just 51 votes.

Democrats only have the majority by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ tie-breaking vote.

The Senate has only been evenly divided three times before: in 1881, 1953 and 2001.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC