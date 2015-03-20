Senate Judiciary panel to vote on Sessions nomination for attorney general

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday is expected to approve President Trump's nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to become attorney general, sending the matter to the full Senate. But the morning hearing is likely to last hours as Democratic senators speak out against Sessions and criticize the president's executive actions on immigration.

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont, the ranking Democrat on the committee, of which Sessions, R-Ala., is a member, said Monday that he will vote against the nominee because of concerns about Sessions' civil rights record, his failure to address Russia's interference in the presidential election and ethical conflicts in the Trump administration, among other issues.

"I have serious doubts that Sen. Sessions would be an independent Attorney General," said Leahy in a statement. "There have been months of media coverage about President Trump's many conflicts of interest and the constitutional concerns they present. Yet, Sen. Sessions evaded questions on this topic by claiming that he has 'not studied the issue.' "

On the first day of his confirmation hearing, Jan. 10, Sessions sought to assure senators that he could fairly enforce the law as attorney general, and he said repeatedly during that day's eight-hour grilling that he would not let his personal views interfere with his duties. He said he would abide by Supreme Court decisions on abortion rights and legalized same-sex marriage, although he opposes both. And Sessions said he would recuse himself from any Justice Department investigations of Hillary Clinton's email practices or her family's charitable foundation - issues he raised while campaigning for Trump.

On the hearing's second day, several civil rights leaders spoke against Sessions, and Sen. Cory Booker broke with tradition by testifying as a sitting senator against a colleague. Booker said he believed that as attorney general, Sessions would not defend voting rights or the rights of LGBT Americans.

Appearing on the nominee's behalf, Michael Mukasey, a former federal judge who served as attorney general under President George W. Bush, testified that Sessions is "thoroughly dedicated to the rule of law and the mission of the department."

Ron Hosko, president of the nonprofit Law Enforcement Action Network and former FBI assistant director, sent a letter in support of Sessions to the Judiciary Committee on Monday and said 20,000 members or supporters of the law enforcement community were backing his nomination.

"Sen. Sessions enjoys great respect from law enforcement officials across the country who believe the nation will be well served by his confirmation," Hosko said.

But no Democrat on the committee has declared an intention to vote for Sessions, and Democrats are increasing efforts to delay the confirmation of several of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

Democrats are also likely to use the hearing as an opportunity to speak out against Trump's immigration executive orders, an issue on which Sessions has been advising Trump.

Sessions, who last February became the first senator to endorse Trump, has long been known for hard-line views on immigration. Many of Trump's executive orders have been prepared by his senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, who previously worked for Sessions.

In an email to The Washington Post, the president's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, said Sessions is "the clearinghouse for policy and philosophy" in Trump's administration.

