Senate debates Trump CIA pick

Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., listens to opening statements during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination as CIA director, Jan. 11, 2017 on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Monday debated whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to run the CIA, as Democrats raised questions about whether he is transparent in his beliefs about Russia's meddling in the U.S. election and how he feels about torture.

Senate Republicans had hoped to vote on Pompeo's nomination Friday, after Trump's inauguration. But Democrats succeeded in stalling action until they could debate. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Patrick Leahy of Vermont objected to what they said was a "rushed confirmation" and demanded more time for Pompeo's nomination to be "vetted, questioned and debated."

If confirmed, Rep. Mike Pompeo would take the helm at the nation's top spy agency at a critical time for U.S. national security when intelligence - traditionally a nonpartisan issue - has been thrust into the political arena. The Senate is expected to vote on his nomination Monday evening.

Wyden on Monday said Pompeo was the "wrong man for the job."

"He has endorsed extreme policies that would fundamentally erode liberties and freedoms of our people without making us safer," Wyden said. He said Pompeo's answers to questions from some senators have been "vague" and "contradictory," making it impossible to know what Pompeo believes.

One of Pompeo's inconsistencies has been on Russia's role in the 2016 election, Wyden said.

In written responses to questions from the Senate, on Jan. 3, Pompeo said that intelligence agency assessments should be taken seriously. After Trump conceded Russia was behind the campaign hacks, Pompeo on Jan. 12 told the Senate intelligence committee that the assessment was "solid."

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, said Democrats were playing politics in its efforts to delay and derail Trump's choice to run the CIA.

One of Trump's first stops as president was at the CIA's headquarters in Northern Virginia on Saturday where he made a speech that focused more on falsely accusing the media of lying about how many people attended his inauguration than on the role the CIA plays protecting the U.S.

Standing in front of a memorial for fallen CIA agents Saturday, Trump assured intelligence officials, "I am so behind you." He made no mention of his repeated criticism of the intelligence agencies following the election, including his public challenges of their high-confidence assessment that Russia meddled in the White House race to help him win.

In its final days, President Barack Obama's administration announced intelligence findings that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election with the goal of getting Trump elected. Trump himself has denied most of the assessment, though eventually conceded Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic emails during the campaign.

Pompeo, a conservative Republican from Kansas and a member of the House intelligence committee, faced a mostly friendly confirmation hearing on Jan. 12.

He enrolled as a teenager at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and graduated first in his class in 1986. He served in the Army at a time when the Soviet Union was America's No. 1 adversary.

Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann contributed to this report.

