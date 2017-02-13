Senate confirms Shulkin as VA Secretary

WASHINGTON — David Shulkin will be the new secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs after winning one of the easiest Senate confirmations of all President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

The Senate voted 100-0 to confirm Shulkin on Monday evening.

Shulkin, a physician, worked as VA undersecretary for health in 2015 and oversaw the country’s largest health care system, which comprising 1,700 facilities. Now in the VA’s top spot, he’ll take over leadership of its approximately 370,000 employees and an annual budget of nearly $180 billion.

Shulkin’s confirmation faced little resistance. Many prominent veterans organizations expressed their support for Trump’s pick, as did Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee after a mostly amiable confirmation hearing Feb. 1.

The 57-year-old will be the first VA secretary with no military service – a fact noted, but not condemned, by veterans organizations. Shulkin, whose father was an Army psychiatrist, was born at Fort Sheridan, an Army base in Illinois.

During his confirmation hearing, Shulkin vowed to hold accountable poor-performing VA employees and reform the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans to seek care outside of the VA at the government’s expense.

He also deflected concerns the VA would become privatized in the Trump administration, saying that would not happen “under my watch.”

“Dr. Shulkin has committed to fixing the Choice Program and getting our veterans timely access to the quality care they have earned,” Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with Shulkin and will hold him accountable to the pledges he made.”

The committee voted unanimously Feb. 7 to approve Shulkin’s nomination and stressed the importance of expediting his confirmation to the rest of the Senate.

The only group to publicly express some worry about Shulkin’s confirmation was Concerned Veterans for America, a conservative-leaning advocacy group backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch. One of the group’s senior advisers, Darin Selnick, was part of the Trump transition team and recently gained a full-time position as a VA adviser.

In an email to its members last week, the group’s policy director, Dan Caldwell, wrote he would like to hear more about Shulkin’s plans to reform the department. CVA has proposed significant changes to how the government should operate the VA.

“The department has failed veterans for too long,” Caldwell wrote. “We need a secretary who has plans ready to implement serious reforms.”

In response to questions about how he would work with Trump, Shulkin said at his confirmation hearing that he would “ask the president for everything we need.”

Shulkin said he and Trump agreed: “We need to do a lot better for our veterans.”

