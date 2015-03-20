Senate confirms Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: September 28, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed the nomination of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Russia.
Senators approved his selection by voice vote Thursday.
Huntsman takes over a high-profile diplomatic post amid ongoing investigations into Russia's election intrusions and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman says there's no question Moscow meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
Huntsman has twice before served as a U.S. ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president in 2012.
The Senate also has confirmed the nominations of John Bass to be ambassador to Afghanistan and Justin Hicks Siberell to be ambassador to Bahrain.
