Senate bill would block US weapons sales to Turkish security

WASHINGTON — A Senate committee has approved a measure that would block U.S. tax dollars from supporting the sale of weapons to security forces protecting Turkey's president.

An amendment approved Thursday by the Senate Appropriations Committee is part of a continuing U.S. response to violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the Turkish president during a visit to Washington this spring.

Bodyguards for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan punched and kicked protesters who had gathered outside the ambassador's residence in May awaiting Erdogan's return from a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

A total of 19 people, including 15 identified as Turkish security officials, have been indicted on felony charges in the incident, which has complicated already tense relations between the U.S and Turkey.