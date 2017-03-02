Sen. Susan Collins receives prestigious veterans award

Maine Senator Susan Collins has received one of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States’ most prestigious honors.

Collins was given the VFW’s 2017 Congressional Award during a reception in Washington on Wednesday evening, an honor that is given to one member of Congress each year in recognition of their significant legislative contributions on behalf of military veterans.

The VFW is a nonprofit organization comprised of nearly 1.7 million veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces.

National Commander Brian Duffy introduced Collins at the reception saying, “Senator Collins has a long record of looking out for you, the veterans of America.” Duffy called Collins one of the biggest advocates for veterans in Congress.

Collins is a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post in Caribou.

