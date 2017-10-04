Sen. Rubio: Remove communist soldier from officer ranks
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 4, 2017
FORT DRUM, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for an apparent pro-communist U.S. soldier to lose his commission as an officer.
In a letter to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the Florida Republican says the Pentagon should remove 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone from officer ranks while pursuing disciplinary action against the 2016 U.S. Military Academy graduate.
Rubio also says West Point should consider revoking Rapone's four-year degree.
Rapone has been in the spotlight since he recently posted photos of himself on Twitter wearing a T-shirt featuring Marxist Che Guevara under his West Point uniform and holding his cap with the words "communism will win" written on the underside.
Army officials say they're looking into the actions by Rapone, an infantry officer with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in northern New York.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Yokosuka honors USS McCain sailors killed in summer collision
Air Force veterans reconnect after more than 50 years apart
Soldier killed in Iraq bomb blast was just starting first deployment
ISIS claims Damascus attack, capture of Russian soldiers
Iraq war veteran borrows a utility van to ferry dozens of shooting victims to the hospital
Are the invisible attacks in Cuba based on old Cold War spycraft?