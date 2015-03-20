Sen. Marco Rubio calls for dismissal of Fort Drum officer that made pro-communist, anti-Trump statements

Photos 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone posted to Twitter of himself at his U.S. Military Academy graduation have prompted Army officials to investigate the matter. Fort Drum says, "The Army has strict rules regarding the wear and appearance of Army uniforms."

The outrage over a Fort Drum officer’s statements supporting communism and against President Donald J. Trump have reached Capitol Hill, with Sen. Marco Rubio calling for the officer’s dismissal.

In a letter to acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Sen. Rubio said 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone’s statements should be an “extreme embarrassment” for West Point and the U.S. Army and that his West Point diploma should be revoked.

“It is extremely concerning that someone who so often expressed such hostile views towards the United States’ system of government was able to obtain a commission,” Sen. Rubio wrote. “Rapone’s revolutionary ideas were harbored long before he was commissioned as an Army Second Lieutenant. Were West Point administrators or faculty aware of his views and behavior?”

Rubio also called for information on how West Point will ensure soldiers with similar views “do not waste more taxpayer funds” by attending the academy.

“The Army’s premier officer commissioning source must ensure an individual like Spenser Rapone is never given the opportunity to lead or serve beside American soldiers,” he said.

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, said she supported the letter, and that she expected the Army to pursue disciplinary action against the lieutenant.

“The behavior of 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and excellence I’ve seen first-hand in my experiences meeting with the brave men and women of the 10th Mountain Division at home and abroad,” she said.

Lt. Rapone, a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, first drew attention when he tweeted an image from his account, @punkproletarian, with “Communism Will Win” written into his West Point cadet hat.

Other online statements criticized President Trump and members of his administration.

Around the time of President Trump’s inauguration, Lt. Rapone shared multiple posts on Twitter and Facebook which opposed the Trump administration.

“Continue to resist. #AmericanSpring,” he wrote on Facebook on Jan. 28.

In one tweet from June, Lt. Rapone said Defense Secretary James Mattis was “the most vile, evil (profanity)” within the administration. On Facebook, the lieutenant called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a “racist piece of (profanity)” and said “the world will be a far better place when he bites the dust.”

Lt. Rapone also voiced support for former Fort Drum soldier and convicted document leaker Chelsea Manning, writing on Jan. 17 that she “never should have seen the inside of a cell in the first place.”

The lieutenant is currently under investigation by post officials. If taken to a court martial, he could face confinement for violating multiple parts of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Department of Defense directives bar active military personnel from several types of political activism, including serving or sponsoring partisan political clubs, speaking before political gatherings, participating in broadcast political debates or discussions or placing political signs, banners or posters on their homes or vehicles.

Lt. Rapone’s father posted that he was “disappointed” by his son’s statements and that he did not condone his statements. West Point, in a separate statement, said Lt. Rapone’s statements “in no way reflect the values of the U.S. Military Academy or the U.S. Army.”

Posts from the account, and a separate Facebook account he used, have been made private.

———

©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.