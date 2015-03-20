Sen. Joni Ernst touts military justice act, talks mental health

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is optimistic about the future of a bipartisan bill she's pushing to prevent sexual assault in the military.

The former Iowa Army National Guard commander and sexual assault survivor was in Independence on Wednesday. She said she is "hopeful" the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act will be attached to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this year. Ernst and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D- New York, are steering the bill through the Senate Armed Services Committee, which Gillibrand chairs.

"This is a really big deal," Ernst said, calling the effort a "hot topic right now."

There are 53 co-sponsors so far, with support from senators across the ideological spectrum, from Texas Republican Ted Cruz to Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Fellow Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is also a co-sponsor.

"And I have a list of Republicans that are reviewing it this week," Ernst said. She hopes more of them sign on when the Senate returns Monday. "It is time to get at the root cause of this ... through prevention but also prosecution."

The bill would be "very heavy on prevention efforts in the military," where 20,500 sexual assaults of active-duty personnel were reported in fiscal year 2018, according to the Department of Defense.

It would also mandate independent military prosecutors for sexual assault and domestic violence cases. Currently, unit commanders decide which allegations to prosecute, which has resulted in a fraction of cases resulting in convictions.

"I'm praying we have it done this year through the NDAA and get it implemented right away," Ernst said.

The senator made her comments after touring Full Circle Services, which helps clients in the areas of mental and behavioral health. It recently moved to a new location.

"This is a site that is needed and capabilities that are needed in this community," she said. "We have to destigmatize the mental health issue and just encourage people to seek services when they need to reach out."

Cody Brickman, executive director at Full Circle, told Ernst his business hasn't utilized telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic because "in-person is what people want." But he asked her to "keep the telehealth doors open" as an option, which she agreed was needed.

He's been surprised to see an increased number of school-aged children needing his services, and noted Full Circle is now working with area school districts to help.

"There is a lot going on in this space right now, and we're just thankful they're here to help direct some of those folks that need additional information," Ernst said.

