Secure remote voting possible for the House, but opposition remains
By KATHERINE TULLY-MCMANUS | CQ-Roll Call | Published: November 12, 2020
Under the proxy process, which has been extended multiple times as the pandemic tightens its grip across the country, one lawmaker can cast votes for up to 10 others. Proxy voting has already been used to cast nearly 4,000 individual votes, according to the report.
The same resolution that made proxy voting an option for members during the pandemic also authorized the study released this week to explore the feasibility of remote voting in the House.
The committee outlined that a remote voting system must meet four fundamental requirements: Only eligible voters can vote, though not more than once; votes are cast as intended; votes are collected as cast; and votes are counted as collected.
It also said there were certain security measures that could be utilized, such as ensuring security of remote networks, issuing "dedicated voting devices" for lawmakers that would only be used to cast votes, publicizing votes immediately after they are cast to allow members to ensure there was no interference or irregularity, and checking the system regularly for vulnerabilities.
"Pursuant to section 5(a) of House Resolution 965, following consultation with the Ranking Minority Member, I write to notify you that that operable and secure technology exists to conduct remote voting in the
The report itself is not a binding policy in any way. For the House to move forward toward implementation of a remote voting process, the
"Whether to implement this is a policy decision for the House to make," Lofgren said in the letter to Pelosi accompanying the report. "But, in my opinion, there are sound policy reasons for the House to move in this direction during the pandemic."
But Democratic leaders indicated Thursday morning that they aren't likely to head down that path.
"This is a required step pursuant to a resolution passed by the House and not under consideration by leadership," a senior Democratic aide told
They filed a lawsuit to block proxy voting, alleging it is unconstitutional.
In a joint statement Wednesday night, House Minority Leader
"By shielding themselves from substantive policy debates and questions from the
"This is a disgrace and would forever alter the institution in which we serve for the worse," they wrote.
A remote-voting system would likely require several layers of security, including biometric identification, to verify the lawmaker's identity. The most secure method would likely rely on a device designed exclusively for voting, not on an app on a smartphone, the report said.
In July, House Clerk
House votes take longer now than they did previously because lawmakers vote in smaller waves in an attempt to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The report says remote voting could improve efficiency and minimize risk for lawmakers traveling to and from their home states to vote, in addition to the risks faced by essential workers of the legislative branch.
"It is of particular relevance to this discussion that a primary rationale in favor of adopting electronic voting in the House 50 years ago was to 'significantly reduce the time required to vote,'" the report said.
The temporary House rules change to allow proxy voting this year was the most significant update to voting procedures since the elimination of "teller votes" in 1971 and the debut of the current electronic voting system in 1973.
Voting in the House is public, with each roll call vote tallied, which the report says makes the technology to ensure secure voting especially feasible because lawmakers would be able to verify that their votes were cast as intended, the report said.
