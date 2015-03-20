Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, historians say
By JENNIFER MCDERMOTT | Associated Press | Published: January 15, 2017
NEWPORT, R.I. — In a secret telegram a century ago, Germany tried to get Mexico to join its side during World War I by offering it territory in the United States.
Britain intercepted, deciphered and shared the "Zimmermann Telegram."
Historians, seeing parallels to today, say there's a lot to be learned.
They gathered at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, last week and discussed how a foreign government hacked a secret communication and used the information to sway American public opinion and policy.
The message was vulnerable to hacking because the sender was overconfident in their abilities to control their information.
A century later, the U.S. intelligence community says Russia hacked Democratic groups during the presidential campaign to help Republican Donald Trump, who praises the Republican National Committee's "hacking defense."
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
In early GOP win on health care repeal, Congress OKs budget
US seeks 2-year prison term for Retired Marine Gen. Cartwright in leak case
Trump still hasn't named a leader for VA, but it's not for lack of trying
San Antonio teen gets life in prison for killing Army veteran
Navy clears appellate judge accused of lying while prosecutor
Surge in targeted killings of al-Qaida operatives in Syria