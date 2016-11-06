Secret Service says no gun involved in Trump rally commotion

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, spoke during a campaign event Saturday at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina.

RENO, Nev. — No weapon was involved in a commotion that briefly disrupted Donald Trump's Saturday night rally and caused agents to hustle Trump from the stage, the Secret Service said.

The Republican presidential nominee had been speaking to supporters for a while when a disturbance broke out in the crowd close to the podium.

Two Secret Service agents quickly surrounded Trump, then hustled him away.

In a statement, the Secret Service said a person in front of the stage had shouted "Gun!" but that no weapon was found after a search of the person and the immediate area. The person was apprehended, but officials did not identify the person or disclose whether the person had been charged with a crime.

The Secret Service said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Upon his return to the stage a few minutes later, Trump thanked the Secret Service and told the crowd: "Nobody said it was going to be easy for us. But we will never be stopped. Never ever be stopped."

The Secret Service statement noted that magnetometers are used at presidential campaign sites.

"All general public attending these events must go through a magnetometer screening prior to entering a protected area," the agency said.

Donald Trump's son and a top campaign aide were falsely spreading the rumor that an incident at a Nevada rally was an "assassination attempt" against the candidate even though no weapon was found.

Trump's son, Don Jr., and Dan Scavino, who runs Trump's social media operation, re-tweeted a message that read, "Hillary ran away from rain today. Trump is back on stage minutes after assassination attempt."

At Trump's next rally in Denver, a pastor, introduced as Father Andre Y-Sebastian Mahanna, also falsely called the Reno incident "an attempt of murder against Mr. Trump." Mahanna blamed the incident on the media for inciting hate against the Republican nominee.