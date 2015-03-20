Second soldier charged in Fort Stewart murders

Phillip E. Thompson, a petroleum specialist at Fort Stewart, is charged with being a party to the crime of murder by “intentionally aiding and abetting” Sgt. Shaquille D. Craig, who is charged with two counts of murder.

A second soldier was arrested late Thursday night and charged in the March 5 slayings of two fellow Fort Stewart servicemen in Hinesville.

Phillip E. Thompson, a petroleum specialist at Fort Stewart, is charged with being a party to the crime of murder by “intentionally aiding and abetting” Sgt. Shaquille D. Craig, who is charged with two counts of murder, according to a Friday news release from the city.

Thompson is accused of providing transportation to and from the Rebecca Street apartment where the bodies of 23-year-old Marquez Brown, of Macon, and 21-year-old Malika Darion Jackson were found, the release said.

There had been a party at the apartment the previous night, but Jackson and Brown were seen alive by friends earlier that Sunday before an anonymous tip in metro Atlanta led police to the bloody scene a couple hundred miles away.

Craig, 24, was arrested March 9.

Craig worked in a different division than Jackson and Brown. WTOC-TV in Savannah reported there appears to have been an issue between Craig and Jackson that led to the incident.

Brown, a former Southwest High School drum major, joined the Army in 2014 and had been stationed at Fort Stewart since April 2016. Jackson, an automated logistics specialist from Foley, Alabama, arrived at the base in October.

Thompson made his first appearance in court Friday morning, the news release said.

No other arrests are expected.

———

©2017 The Macon Telegraph (Macon, Ga.)

Visit The Macon Telegraph (Macon, Ga.) at www.macon.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.