Second-generation supporter of veterans leads holiday gift drive

WASECA, Minn. (Tribune News Service) — Gifts for veterans, active service members and their families are accumulating at the 4 Seasons Apparel store in Waseca.

Co-owner and Minnesota National Guard member Jeremiah Miller is well-known for his work supporting Blue Star families and veterans.

But this time it is daughter Maurela Miller, 22, taking the lead in service.

Maurela is collecting gifts, gift cards, holiday cards and cash that she will use to make care packages for veterans and active military members who are alone for the holidays and for families who have a deployed loved one who can't come home.

Maurela said her motive is simple: "To bring some holiday cheer."

The holidays can be a tough time for many people who are missing loved ones and it's true for more people than ever this year, Maurela said.

Maurela knows firsthand. Her father has missed holidays and other milestones during multiple deployments — twice for stretches of a year or more.

Maurela is the eldest of the four Miller children and helped her stepmother, Jaala Miller, care for the younger siblings and keep the household afloat while Jeremiah was away.

She's grateful to the Waseca community for its support during the deployments. But she also wishes she had known other youths who also were going through a deployment.

She formed a group called Operation Battle Buddy to help veterans and military families.

"A lot of people have been so good to us, and I want to give back," she said.

She has organized and helped organize rucks raising awareness about the high rate of suicide among veterans, collected supplies to send to National Guard troops who responded to the riots in Minneapolis this spring, and paired young children of military members with older youth mentors.

The holiday gift collection is her latest effort. While it's centered in Waseca, Maurela also will collect and distribute gifts in Mankato and Owatonna upon request.

She is seeking universal items such as games, treats, toiletries and gift cards as well as money to fulfill special requests. Any donations that are not utilized will either be saved for next year or sent to troops serving overseas, Maurela said.

Donations can be dropped off at her parent's store on North State Street or Maurela will do no-contact pickups. Requests to pickup and requests or nominations for gift recipients can be made at www.facebook.com/operationbattlebuddy.

Once the pandemic is over, Maurela plans to concentrate her efforts on creating new opportunities for military children around the region to connect.

"I felt like I didn't have anyone who I really could relate to," she recalled of her own experience.

She hopes to grow her mentoring program as well as organize social events.

"I want to help form connections and give them someone to turn to and know they are not alone," she said.

Maurela joins her father and stepmother in leaving a mark on the Waseca community. Both have served on the boards of community organizations and they recently raised thousands of dollars for officer Arik Matson and his family by selling T-shirts and other items through their store.

Jeremiah also has organized rucks (a long march, typically while carrying a heavy bag of gear) and leads an organization that provides poles and American flags to Waseca area veterans.

Jeremiah said he's proud that his eldest child is continuing the family legacy of service.

"I definitely love that she is stepping up and wants to help out," he said.

___

(c)2020 The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.)

Visit The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.) at www.mankatofreepress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

