Second airman makes plea agreement in child sex abuse case
By RANDALL CHASE | Associated Press | Published: October 6, 2017
DOVER, Del. — A second Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Court records show a change-of-plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday for 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia.
Washington is charged with sex abuse of a minor and sex trafficking of a child.
Another airman, 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty last week to sex abuse of a minor. He faces up to 15 years in prison at his sentencing on Jan. 3.
The two were arrested after the girl told a social worker in March that she had stayed on the military base and had sex with service members.
Court records indicate that the girl had a troubled home life and often lived on the street.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fourth American soldier killed in Niger attack; 3 Green Berets identified
Watchdog Sopko expresses new optimism about Afghan forces, US role
A skydiver's parachute failed; prosecutors say her husband sabotaged it
Factions forming as Congress attempts to curb US spy power
USS Iwo Jima, USS New York make ready for Tropical Storm Nate
Report: Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion, misbehavior