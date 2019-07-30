Searchers find body of missing Air Force officer

Lt. Col. Dan Wallick's body was first spotted from a search helicopter, but crews initially could not reach him due to bad weather.

CRESTONE, Colo. — Searchers say they have found the body of an Air Force officer who failed to return from a hiking trip in the rugged Sangre de Cristo Mountains of southern Colorado.

Custer County Search & Rescue said late Sunday that the body of Lt. Col. Dan Wallick was found Saturday and that searchers returned to the area to recover his body on Sunday.

The Gazette reported that Wallick texted his family Wednesday after climbing two mountains over 14,000 feet above sea level, Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, but wasn't heard from after that.

The 41-year-old was assigned to Schriever Air Force Base east of Colorado Springs and worked in missile defense.