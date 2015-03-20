Search underway for missing Alabama veteran

A 72-year-old Navy veteran has gone missing and authorities have begun a wide-spread search.

Vietnam War-era veteran Earl James Zook suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's Disease and was placed in the mental health ward of the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System's Community Living Center in Tuskegee.

He has been a resident there since November until he "ran away" from the facility at around 3 p.m. on Monday, said Brett Robbins, public affairs officer for CAVHCS.

Zook was last seen leaving the facility and running into the woods in the back of the living center.

"Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System’s Police Service has coordinated with state and local law enforcement agencies to include Alabama Department of Correction’s dog tracking team to search for the Veteran," Robbins said.

Zook is not considered dangerous or a threat to anyone, but officials are concerned for his own well-being. His extended family lives in Elmore County.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans, and pull-over shoes, traveling southeast near the V.A. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency who is also involved in the search and issued a Missing Senior Alert on Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the veteran can call 911 or contact Robbins at 334-314-0834.

