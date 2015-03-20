Search for missing Fort Bliss Army soldier, Pvt. Richard Halliday, nears 100th day

Pvt. Richard Halliday, 21, has been missing from Fort Bliss since July 24. His family learned Aug. 28 of his disappearance and is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

EL PASO (Tribune Content Agency) — As Pvt. Richard Halliday's disappearance from Fort Bliss neared its 100th day, the 1st Armored Division gave a monthly update to remind anyone to come forward with information.

"Today is Day 99 since his disappearance," Halliday's family said in a statement read by Lt. Col. Allie Payne, the public information officer for the 1st Armored Division. "We will climb many mountains and follow any credible lead to find Richard. We love him, miss him and want him to have a future."

The Army reward for information that leads to the 21-year-old Halliday is now $25,000.

The search for Halliday, who went missing from Fort Bliss on July 23, included 200 soldiers scouring more than 200 miles of trails at Franklin Mountain National Park. On Oct. 12 and 20, human remains canine units searched four miles of McKelligon Canyon and searches have also been conducted in homeless areas and downtown El Paso.

The search has also extended to Juárez, where a missing persons report was filed with authorities. A missing-person bulletin was released by the Chihuahua attorney general's office.

While Payne said this is not a criminal investigation, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is spearheading the search in cooperation with local, state and national law enforcement, and is in communication with the El Paso division of the FBI.

Fort Bliss will have another update next month, or as breaking information warrants.

Anyone with information on Pvt. Richard Halliday may call Fort Bliss military police dispatch at 915-744-2115, the Fort Bliss military police investigative office at 915-305-1015 or the family at 941-677-0060.

