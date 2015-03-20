Search continues in Colorado for missing Air Force academy student

The United States Air Force Academy on Monday asked for assistance locating cadet candidate Micah Tice, 20, of Las Vegas, who was last heard from on Friday, according to a news release from the park.

A United States National Guard helicopter crew on Tuesday searched the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park for a missing hiker, but had to end its aerial reconnaissance because of high winds.

The helicopter briefly searched Longs Peak on Tuesday, but 90 mph gusts ended the search early.

RMNP Search and Rescue Team members on Tuesday searched sections of Longs Peak Trail, Boulder Field to the Keyhole area and the trail to Chasm Lake. Summit County Search and Rescue and Alpine Rescue Team assisted in the search.

Park staff found Tice's vehicle in the Longs Peak Trailhead on Monday afternoon, but the route Tice planned on taking is not known. The weather on Longs Peak was poor on Saturday with significant snow accumulation, bitterly cold temperatures and extremely high winds, according to park officials.

