Search continues for Iowa veteran's missing dog, rescued from Afghanistan

Former Navy SEAL Jathan Chicoine knows that his dog Jack Gdeshka has the tendency to roam long distances, so when Jack took off on the evening of Dec. 5, Chicoine figured he would see his dog again in a couple of hours, or by the next morning.

It's been two weeks, and Jack still has not returned home, and although Chicoine knows that, as a former Afghanistan war dog, Jack has the skills and temperament to survive in harsh conditions, not knowing Jack's whereabouts makes every passing day harder.

Jack's such an important part of my life," Chicoine said. "That 'not knowing' is a hard place to be in, and at least I want to get to a point to say that I did everything that I've been able to do."

Chicoine took Jack - a Sage Kuchi - in as a rescue dog in 2009, after working with him in Afghanistan as a civilian defense contractor.

According to Chicoine, Jack was one of two dogs that would go out on patrol with the troops around the local village, and was also tasked with keeping jackals and hyenas off the base.

"Jack has an incredible work ethic, and he was a really important part of the Forward Operating Base (FOB)," Chicoine said.

After the other dog he patrolled with died, Jack assumed the pack leader role among dogs on the base before a rule was implemented that prohibited dogs and cats from being on the base. It was then that Chicoine said that he made the decision to take Jack in, and train him as a therapy dog.

"I saw that the dogs in Afghanistan brought a lot of comfort to many of us," Chicoine said. "When times were hard, I remember seeing some of our troops over there spending time with the dogs."

Upon Chicoine's return to the United States, he said he wanted to continue to use Jack as a therapy dog. He took him to local veterans meetings and events at Iowa State University, where Chicoine works as the Veterans Services Coordinator. Another issue that Chicoine was able to resolve was ensuring Jack had plenty of space to roam. Because Jack comes from a breed of nomadic dogs (also known as Afghan Shepherds), Chicoine said that living on a farm was ideal.

"For his breed I think it's pretty normal (to wander), because they have big territories to roam," Chicoine said. "He's always had a lot of freedom back here in the United States. We live out in the country, and every now and then he might go tour or go say hi to the neighbor dogs Ã¢€¦ I've never been able to break him of that habit."

Which is why when Jack first went missing, Chicoine checked all of the usual places that he would wander off to. According to Chicoine, Sage Kuchis have been known to travel up to 100 miles in a day. Chicoine said he has checked around Story County (even flown around in an airplane and used drones), and as far away as Colfax when someone reported seeing Jack.

Unfortunately, when Chicoine and his family arrived in Colfax, the dog that was reported was not his, but another dog that was reported missing by its family.

"We've been able to help get a dog off the street and reconnect it with a home, and I see that as nothing but a blessing," Chicoine said. "Part of me has such empathy and compassion for people who are in that same position."

The fact he has so many people looking for Jack, asking questions, and showing concern, means a lot to Chicoine and his family. What started as a simple Facebook post has grown into its own page with over 1,500 likes and over 1,600 posts.

"We're just deeply humbled by the amount of support and concern that people have shown," Chicoine said. "If there's anything positive out of this story right now, it's that there has been so much kindness and compassion."

Though Chicoine said not knowing where Jack is is the hardest part for him and his family, he said he finds peace in his own confidence and determination. As a SEAL, Chicoine had been put to the ultimate test, and as a war dog, Jack had done the same; it's what Chicoine said said helped him and Jack form a connection. And because of that, Chicoine is confident that he will see Jack again.

"I have to realize that it's ultimately Jack's journey, but I'm going to do everything I can to find him, and make sure that he's not in harm's way," Chicoine said. "A lot of dogs were buried over in Afghanistan. It was a difficult life, and I've always said that Jack has to be a special dog. You don't get out of a combat zone if you're not smart and resourceful."

Anyone with possible information on Jack's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Chicoine through the Facebok page, "Bring Jack Gdeshka Home."

