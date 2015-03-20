SEAL killed in Yemen raid promoted posthumously

PEORIA — A Peoria man who died last weekend while serving with the U.S. Navy SEALs in Yemen was posthumously promoted Thursday.

William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was promoted to senior chief petty officer, from chief petty officer. According to the U.S. Navy, he had been eligible for promotion to the next rank next year. However, the Navy allowed him to be promoted retroactive to the day he died.

Patti Smith, the head of American Gold Star Families, a support group for those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty, said she has been in contact with the Owens family and that no date has been set for the funeral, which will be a private ceremony on the East Coast. He likely will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Gov. Bruce Rauner ordered flags to be flown at half-mast from Feb. 8 until Feb. 10 in honor of Owens, a 1998 graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, who joined the Navy months after graduation. He served with SEAL teams on both the West and East coasts for more than a decade.

The Defense Department said Owens was assigned to an East Coast-based Special Warfare unit, but multiple news outlets have said Owens was assigned to SEAL Team 6, a highly classified and elite counter-terrorism unit that also is known by the term DEVGRU. Three other sailors, presumably with the same SEAL team, were injured in the raid. The raid left nearly 30 others dead, including an estimated 14 militants. At least one young girl also died during the raid.

A fourth U.S. service member was injured when an MV-22 tilt-rotor Osprey had a "hard landing."

Owens was the first armed forces casualty under the Trump administration, which had said the raid was a success in that it gathered sensitive information from militants. Military officials on Friday released some video files seized during the raid, which appears to be footage made public a decade ago.

The images are similar to al-Qaida training footage released on the internet in 2007, according to The Associated Press. A Pentagon spokesman said the age of the video doesn't matter. The fact that it was at the compound illustrates the intentions of the enemy fighters there.

