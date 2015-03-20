SDSU women's hoops celebrates military ties

The older she gets, the more San Diego State basketball guard Geena Gomez appreciates what her father, Ismael, has provided her.

“He’s, like, the guy for me,” Gomez said with a smile after a recent practice.

He coached her youth basketball teams and with a background as a Marine, he taught his two daughters and one son about honor and fortitude and not letting anyone say you couldn’t achieve something.

On Wednesday night, Ismael and Wanda Gomez will be, as they are for all home games, at Viejas Arena for the Aztecs’ meeting with Utah State. It is Military Appreciation Night, and that alone will cause Geena Gomez to reflect on what she might have lost; in fact, how she might not exist, if a flash of a few seconds had gone differently for her father.

In May 1989, about five years before Geena was born, Ismael Gomez was on a Marine helicopter that crashed into a dry riverbed on South Korea’s eastern coast. The Los Angeles Times reported that 34 servicemen from a Camp Pendleton unit were aboard the chopper. Nineteen were killed.

Ismael Gomez, a 23-year-old lance corporal, was among the 15 who survived, though he suffered a badly broken leg that remains stabilized today by a rod.

Ismael’s brother, Saul, recounted for the Times about two military officers arriving at his family’s home at 6 in the morning after the crash.

“We knew if he was ever killed, they (the Marines) would send two people to tell us,” Saul Gomez said. “When my mom opened the door she started screaming, ‘My son! My son!’ When I came downstairs I panicked until they told us he was alive.”

Growing up, Geena Gomez had a sense of the tragedy, but few of the details. There was little talk of it from her father, who, she believes, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. She said if the family went to see a movie that involved war, he stayed home.

Her father kept a box of his Marine gear in the garage, and Gomez said she’d look at it and think about her dad being a hero.

“I found a lot of pride in it,” Geena Gomez said.

She smiled.

“When I was little I wanted to be a Marine,” she said. “Then I actually found out what they do, and I’m, like, never mind.”

Ismael Gomez left the Marines and became a professional chef. A basketball fan of the San Antonio Spurs in his native Texas, Ismael coached Geena’s basketball teams in middle school and brought a manner of discipline to it.

“Some of the girls didn’t like what he was trying to do,” Geena said. “He was always so strict and stubborn about what he was trying to teach somebody.”

It worked extremely well for his daughter. Geena was a conference MVP at Edison High in Huntington Beach, and the 5-foot-8 junior plays regularly for the Aztecs, for whom she ranks third in assists and fifth in scoring.

“He’s taught us about life,” Geena said. “You’re going to go through some bad things, but it’s not going to stop you. Push through it. That’s the mentality we were raised on.”

Gomez’s head coach at SDSU, Stacie Terry, knows exactly what that is like.

Terry’s parents, Arthur and Leslie, both served in the Navy. They divorced and Terry’s mom married another Navy man.

Stacie Terry, who along with her four siblings was born at Balboa Naval Hospital, grew up in military housing in Lakeside, where she attended El Capitan High. She remembers frequent trips to the Navy commissary at 32nd Street.

“We even drove there just to get gas because there was no tax!” she recalls with a laugh.

Terry’s mom was a hospital corpsman until she became pregnant with Stacie, and then she left the Navy. Arthur Terry was away on a deployment while Leslie was pregnant, but got leave to come home for his daughter’s birth.

“He left a week after I was born,” Terry recalled. “So you had a single mom from Boston, in San Diego, by herself, with no car and a newborn.

“I appreciate the sacrifices of not only the person enlisted, but those of the families. They miss out on a lot because they’re protecting our country.”

In the days before cell phones and Facetime, Terry remembers thinking it was “romantic” that he parents wrote letters to each other. She wrote her own thoughts to her dad and was thrilled one day to have him call from a payphone around the corner to say he was home. Stacie was sick in bed with chicken pox.

“I remember being so overjoyed,” she said.

Paris Johnson, a former star at San Diego State and San Diego High who now serves as the Aztecs’ director of player personnel, has a stepfather, Daniel Jones, who served in the Navy, and she also remembers the sacrifices her mother made.

Johnson was involved in a serious car accident before her senior year of high school, and because her father was deployed, her mother, Fusi, had to handle everything.

“It was just her taking care of me, my brother, and trying to work,” Johnson said. “She was running around with us, trying to help me. My mom is a pretty tough lady, so she never showed it.”

Johnson said her stepdad received a medical discharge from the Navy, but has gone back to work with the military and is currently with troops in Afghanistan.

“There was actually something that happened on the base a couple of months back – a bombing or a threat of a bombing that closed the whole base,” Johnson said. “My mom was worried, but luckily everything is fine.”

For the Military Appreciation Night, the Aztecs are offering two free tickets to anyone with a valid military ID.

SDSU (8-15) is tied for ninth in the Mountain West with a 3-9 record and has lost six straight conference games. Utah State is 13-11 and 6-7 in league.

