Sculpture honoring women in military unveiled at Arlington National Cemetery

This undated photo provided by Bahary Studios shows a sculpture called "The Pledge." The new sculpture honoring military women and military working dogs is being unveiled outside Arlington National Cemetery.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A new sculpture honoring military women and military working dogs is being unveiled outside Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday.

The life-size bronze sculpture called "The Pledge" is being placed at the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, located at Arlington National Cemetery's entrance.

The sculpture shows a female service member kneeling to meet her working dog.

The sculpture by artist Susan Bahary was commissioned by the U.S. War Dogs Association National Headquarters.

One side of the monument is inscribed with a quote from Anne Sosh Brehm, a first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II: “Let the generations know that women in uniform also guaranteed their freedom. That our resolve was just as great as the brave men who stand among us. And with victory, our hearts were just as full and beat just as fast — that the tears fell just as hard for those we left behind.”

The Women's Memorial is the only major national memorial honoring all women who have defended America throughout its history.