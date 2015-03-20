‘Screw you ... you are not American’: Professor says to those not attending diversity events

NORFOLK, Va (Tribune News Service) — An Old Dominion University statistics professor has apologized for a strongly worded email that told a group of faculty, administrators and graduate students “screw you” and “you are not American” if they didn’t plan to attend any of a series of events centered around diversity.

Associate professor Norou Diawara sent the email to members of ODU’s Coalition of Black Faculty and Administrators and a list of statistics graduate students Monday afternoon saying he was “not happy at all, with the state of the affairs in the USA. It is very sad we have come to this level.”

He said he was encouraged that members of the community “can think rationally and not in denial mode” and listed several events occurring over the next couple of weeks. Then, Diawara closed out the email with a brief, all-caps screed.

“BUT REALLY SCREW YOU IF YOU CANNOT GO TO ANY OF THESE EVENTS. YOU ARE NOT AMERICAN,” he wrote, before signing “With Very Best Regards, Norou.”

Austin Agho, ODU’s provost and vice-president for Academic Affairs, said in an emailed statement that his office was aware of the email and reviewing it.

“Old Dominion University nurtures a climate of care, concern and civility toward others. The reported statement does not reflect our values,” Agho said in the statement. “As this is a personnel issue, we are not at liberty to discuss further details.”

Diawara listed four events, including Monday’s solidarity rally organized in response to President Donald Trump’s recent executive action temporarily halting the U.S. refugee program and entry from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Also included in the list were events at the university’s Intercultural Center, a lecture at next month’s CBFA meeting and a meeting for black faculty and students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields to “build and strengthen informal and formal connections.”

In a brief phone conversation early Tuesday, Diawara confirmed that he had written the email. He also said he’d sent a follow-up email apologizing, but declined to share that email with a reporter.

The message was an effort to galvanize people, he said.

“We should not be sitting down and being passive,” he said. “I hope we can all take care of each other instead of being passive.”

Diawara is an associate professor of statistics at ODU and the president of the university’s CBFA. He holds a doctorate in mathematical statistics from Auburn University, a master’s degree from the University of South Alabama, a master’s from the University of Le Havre in France and a bachelor’s degree from University Cheikh Anta Diop in Dakar, Senegal, according to Diawara’s bio on the university’s website.

