Scott Air Force Base hosts 12 C-17s moved out of path of Hurricane Irma

By ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: September 10, 2017

As Hurricane Irma chews up Florida and the southeast, a dozen C-17 military troop transport planes from South Carolina are waiting out the storm in the safety of the Missouri's Scott Air Force Base.

The massive planes were brought in last week from their Charleston, S.C., base in anticipation of the storm. After the hurricane passes, the planes are expected to return to the affected areas as part of the rescue and recovery efforts.

Scott, near Belleville, has been promoting the operation on social media.

Florida is expected to bear the brunt of the storm as it approached land Saturday night. Officials have directed 6.5 million Florida residents to leave in one of the largest emergency evacuations in U.S. history. The hurricane was moving northwest from Cuba and was expected to reach the Florida keys by Sunday morning.

Three C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Charleston, S.C. arrive to Scott in preparation for Hurricane Irma, at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Irma is a category five hurricane with winds up to 185 mph making it's way through the Antlantic Ocean.
MELISSA ESTEVEZ/U.S AIR FORCE PHOTO

