Schiff: Trump may have been too loose with classified info
By EILEEN SULLIVAN | Associated Press | Published: March 16, 2017
WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump may have been too loose with classified information.
Rep. Adam Schiff, of California, says the president's recent comments on Fox News about the CIA being hacked during the Obama administration could be considered a leak, if the president is accurate in his description.
WikiLeaks published thousands of documents recently, and the disclosure is currently under investigation.
On Wednesday, Trump said the CIA was hacked and it occurred during the Obama administration.
It's unclear if CIA systems were hacked or if an insider obtained the information. The CIA has not confirmed that the documents released by WikiLeaks were CIA documents, but experts have said that they appear to be authentic.
