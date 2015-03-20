Schiff: Trump may have been too loose with classified info

In this March 7, 2017 file photo, the House Intelligence Committee's ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. As congressional investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 election are ramping up, so is the political division, raising questions about whether lawmakers' work will be viewed as credible.

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump may have been too loose with classified information.

Rep. Adam Schiff, of California, says the president's recent comments on Fox News about the CIA being hacked during the Obama administration could be considered a leak, if the president is accurate in his description.

WikiLeaks published thousands of documents recently, and the disclosure is currently under investigation.

On Wednesday, Trump said the CIA was hacked and it occurred during the Obama administration.

It's unclear if CIA systems were hacked or if an insider obtained the information. The CIA has not confirmed that the documents released by WikiLeaks were CIA documents, but experts have said that they appear to be authentic.

