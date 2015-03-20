SC family gets surprise military reunion during church service

AIKEN, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — An Aiken family recently got a sweet surprise just in time for the holidays.

What started off as a normal Sunday recently took an emotional turn for the Thomas family.

Army Spc. Seth Thomas has been deployed to Germany for 18 months and surprised his family and mother, Vicki, at Cedar Creek Church in Aiken. He then relived the moment with his father, Gene, when he got home later that day.

In August, Thomas contacted Pastor Phillip Lee at Cedar Creek to help pull off the surprise. Lee told Vicki she would join him on stage to represent military families that often struggle this time of year when their loved ones are away.

Then, he quickly pivoted.

"I have some good news and some bad news," Lee told her during the service. "The bad news is your pastor has lied to you. The good news is you're about to have a great Christmas."

He then asked the congregation to join in welcoming Seth home, and Seth appeared from behind a curtain to surprise her. A long hug between mother and son soon followed, and Vicki could only get out the words, "Oh my goodness, thank you."

Vicki's sisters, their husbands and her daughter, Denise, were also at church, but the surprise only grew for the family. Seth then went home to his dad.

"I was totally surprised, as well, and it took a 'double-take' for it to sink in that I was actually seeing my son," his father said. "I was hosting friends at our house when he walked in behind me and put his hand on my shoulder. What a totally fantastic surprise."

Seth's deployment hasn't been easy for the family. They are all close to the 21-year-old and each other. Perhaps it was one of the reasons his parents found it odd that Seth didn't have time to provide his itinerary before the holiday.

"I think it was great that he had planned this surprise starting back in August, and carried it off so successfully," Gene said. "Even with me trying to get him to send his itinerary ahead of time, so I could keep up with his flights, which he had told us were three days later."

The only glitch, according to his dad, was that he planned to surprise the family in uniform but his luggage was lost for a few days, and he ended up wearing his civilian clothes.

That didn't seem to matter.

The Thomases said they are thankful for the opportunity to spend time together and for the support they've received from the community, the Cedar Creek congregation and its pastor.

Lee said, just so he didn't completely fool the family, he would follow through with his promise to pray for them and for other families that will be a part this holiday.

Vicki said being apart is extremely hard and especially over Christmas. Last year, they were able to ship Seth's gifts and watch him open them on FaceTime, something they feel lucky enough to have unlike the days when military members and families only had phone calls or letters.

"I think people should stop and really appreciate their loved ones," Vicki said. "I'm always one of those people that I don't like to walk out the door and be mad, especially at a son or daughter, I guess it doesn't really matter who it is. You need to always love and show love and let them know that you love them, because you don't ever know when you're going to be separated from them."

While Seth has been home, he's indulged in the simple things – spending time with friends and family, driving his car and revisiting Aiken's holiday traditions like Christmas in Hopelands.

Seth joined the Army in January 2015 and said he's always been interested in law enforcement, specifically the investigative side. He said should he stay in the service, he would like to follow the path of criminal investigations. He is also now attending the University of Maryland Online.

The family boasts they are happy and proud of both of the children. As for Seth, Gene said, "We are very proud of the caring and self-assured young man he has become and want only for him to be happy in whatever the future brings."

