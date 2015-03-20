San Mateo County in World War II: region's roles on exhibit

Ruth Marzotto, a young woman living in Redwood City, was spending a quiet Sunday listening to music on the radio. And then the music stopped. “We interrupt this program ...” the announcer said. It was a news flash. It was Dec. 7, 1941, and the Japanese had attacked the American fleet at Pearl Harbor.

It was a moment everybody in the country never forgot. We were now in the war. And everyone — everyone — in the United States was affected.

Marzotto’s radio, a white Packard Bell table model, is one of the smaller artifacts of a new exhibition called “Peninsula at War! San Mateo County’s World War II Legacy” in the county history museum at the old courthouse in Redwood City. It opens Wednesday, the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Most people don’t think of San Mateo County when they think of World War II, but the war touched every region of the country, and the San Francisco Peninsula more than most areas.

The war is important to remember, said Carmen Blair, deputy director of the San Mateo County Historical Association. “It was a turning point in our history,” she said, referring to the county.

The exhibit “should open up some eyes,” about the county’s wartime role and the way the war had an impact on every citizen, said Mitch Postel, president of the historical association.

San Mateo County was pretty much a sleepy suburb in 1941, with just over 110,000 residents. “By war’s end, 10,000 of them would be in the armed services,” said Mitch Postel, president of the historical association. That’s 1 person of every 11. Three hundred never returned from the war.

Pearl Harbor turned the Peninsula into an armed camp. Overnight, sentries with rifles appeared at the San Francisco airport, on the Crystal Springs Dam, and at the Western Pipe and Steel shipbuilding plant in South San Francisco. Coast-watcher posts sprang up on the county’s 40-mile-long Pacific shoreline, keeping an eye out for the Japanese fleet. The military began round-the-clock beach patrols. Concrete fire-control bunkers near Devil’s Slide went on full alert. Their role was spotting for the huge guns guarding the Golden Gate farther north.

On Dec. 8, the day President Franklin Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan, the student body president at San Mateo Junior College told an assembly of all the students they should keep calm, wait and see what might happen, and think clearly, not emotionally,

Next thing anyone knew, hundreds of students quit school to go to war. Among them was James Swett, who played soccer at the college and left to join the Marines. He became a fighter pilot, shot down seven Japanese planes in a single day and earned the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Les Williams, a Redwood City man, joined the Army Air Corps, learned to fly and was one of the first African American bomber pilots as part of the fabled Tuskegee Airmen. After the war, he came home and became a lawyer. He died last year, full of years and honors. His picture is on display at the exhibit.

There is also a mannequin wearing the flight suit and the faded leather bomber jacket of Allen Brown, who dropped out of San Mateo Junior College to join the Air Corps. Brown, a bomber pilot, was shot down over Europe, and lived to fly in combat again in the Korean War.

The county also had another role in World War II. There were big defense plants. Western Pipe and Steel built 90 ships in South San Francisco, including four small aircraft carriers. Eitel-McCullough of San Bruno — EiMac for short — was a pioneer electronics firm, and during the war produced millions of vacuum tubes, which it sold to the U.S. military for use in radar equipment. The company was a precursor to the later high-tech boom on what became the northern edge of Silicon Valley.

Oyster Point in South San Francisco, now a park, became a basic training camp for the U.S. merchant marine and graduated more than 5,000 officer cadets. There was also an antiaircraft gun training center at Montara Point, and even a place in San Carlos that trained dogs for wartime duty to carry messages and detect mines.

The saddest part of the exhibition is behind a wire fence, a replica of portions of the Tanforan Racetrack, where up to 10,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans were held in horse stables as part of a temporary detention camp after Roosevelt ordered that people of Japanese descent be evacuated from the West Coast.

Another display includes a map, drawn up by the San Mateo District Attorney’s office just after the war started. It shows the location of every single home and business in the county “occupied by Japanese.”

The purpose? “So they could be rounded up,” said Dana Neitzel, the museum’s curator.

The exhibit is interactive: The displays are accompanied by recordings of war veterans, people who were held in Tanforan, men and women who went through wartime training, and housewives, who had to deal with food rationing during the war.

The war affected people in small ways, too. Marzotto, who heard the news about Pearl Harbor on the radio, remembers that government agents came to the house in Redwood City after Benito Mussolini’s Italy declared war on the U.S., four days after Pearl Harbor. Her mother, who was born in Italy, was not an American citizen and hence an enemy alien. The agents took away a shortwave radio and restricted Marzotto’s mother to a 5-mile radius from home.

But the real cost of war is revealed in a telegram that a South San Francisco woman got from relatives in the East. It was signed “Mother and Jane,” and it said: “Received message Bobby killed June 11 in France.”

The exhibition opens with a private reception on Wednesday and continues until 2019.

