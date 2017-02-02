San Francisco police suspend participation in FBI task force
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 2, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say they are suspending their participation in an FBI counterterrorism program that has been accused by civil liberties groups of violating Arab and Muslim communities' First Amendment rights.
The San Francisco Chronicle says police announced Wednesday that they were suspending participation in the Joint Terrorism Task Force because their agreement with the FBI was reaching its 10th year. The newspaper says all contracts over 10 years must be approved by the Board of Supervisors under the city's charter.
The FBI said in a statement that the San Francisco task force continues to be committed to working with state and local law enforcement to protect Americans.
The task force was established in 2007 and had two full-time city officers assigned to it.
