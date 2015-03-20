San Diego VA delivers holiday cheer, food to veterans in need

Jerry Mailhot is sweating.

The San Diego VA worker has to manage the assembly of nearly 600 goody bags of food in one morning.

But Mailhot, 36, is a former Marine ordnanceman — a person who is used to handling stress. And he’s determined to see this job — the 32nd year of the San Diego VA’s burgeoning Care and Share program — done right.

“We need a quality assurance person over here,” Mailhot announces to the dozens of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs social workers assembling colorful shopping bags full of groceries on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, 27 teams of VA employees will hand-deliver those bags to needy veterans who, due to meager income, advanced age or disability, might not otherwise have a hearty holiday meal.

The San Diego VA’s goody bag program started with a few nurses bringing canned goods from their cupboards at Christmastime.

It’s still a homegrown, San Diego-only program, funded by employee efforts: a bake sale, a coin drive, a silent auction. One former San Diego VA worker who now runs a Hawaii bed-and-breakfast donates a week’s stay for raffle. This year, there’s even a GoFundMe site, which raised $625 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total: about $16,800 collected to fuel one of the biggest Care and Share deliveries to date.

The latest effort includes a pilot project to deliver 70 hot, prepared meals to veterans who don’t have the capacity — maybe no pans, or hands too unsteady to chop vegetables — to prepare a holiday meal themselves.

“We have a lot of people now recently housed because of the VA’s big push to get people off the street,” says Mailhot, who also plans do deliveries on Thursday.

“When they have little to nothing in their apartment, even then they want us to come in. ‘Hey, check out this place. I got a new couch,’” the Marine veteran said. “And it might be the only piece of furniture they have, but they are so happy about it. And us going out there with food really puts it over the top for them.”

Each bag holds a box of stuffing mix, a can of green beans, a jar of gravy — all the building blocks of a traditional holiday meal. The VA’s nutritionists have supervised the menu.

There’s also a grocery-store gift card so veterans can purchase a protein item.

Gone are the days of VA volunteers handing out frozen turkeys at the La Jolla medical center as the centerpiece of the Care and Share program. (Someone decided it wasn’t good for veterans to be carrying the thawing birds home on buses or carting them around the hospital.)

San Diego VA social workers nominate clients who would benefit from getting a holiday food bag.

Several of those clients live in downtown San Diego’s Hotel Churchill, a former flop house that reopened in September as single-occupancy units for homeless veterans.

“I think this will give them an extra boost, especially around the holidays,” said Sumaya Dinglasan, a VA social worker who does case management for Hotel Churchill residents. “It’s nice to receive something. A lot of them don’t have family around, so to get something like a package means something to them.”

Another recipient is Arthur Lute, 54, an Imperial Beach resident.

He left the streets five years ago thanks to a housing voucher program through the VA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Lute, a single dad, has two young sons at home, including one with autism. This will be his family’s third or fourth year receiving a VA goody bag.

“Sometimes we have little rough spots with finances during the holidays. That little bit helps out a lot,” said Lute, who served in the Marine Corps, Navy and Army Reserve between 1979 and 1991.

“I have to spend a lot of money for therapies and extra medical needs, so I come up short sometimes on food,” he said.

His plan this year: His son won a 10-pound ham at a school raffle. With the VA goody bag of side-dish fixings, he and his two boys will have a feast at home.

“I don’t celebrate the holiday too much, but I’m trying to instill some of the things we learn when we are kids, for them,” Lute said. “I want them to have a happy childhood, to learn about their holidays.”



