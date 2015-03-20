San Diego VA 1 of 5 in nation with large decline in health scores

San Diego County's VA health system was one of only five in the nation with a marked decline in 2016 performance scores, according to a comparison released by the federal veterans agency this month.

The San Diego Union-Tribune's analysis of data going back to late 2012 found the local system's performance declined in several areas in 2014 and 2015 and has not fully rebounded.

Among the network's medical procedures, its measures for in-hospital complications, readmission rates for heart-attack patients and ventilator-associated events such as pneumonia worsened. Starting this year, other inpatient performance measures also suffered.

In the service category, the turnover rate for registered nurses increased, the call center's speed of response declined and employees reported a drop in workplace satisfaction. Efficiency also fell off.

Those factors likely played into what U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials described as a "large decline" in San Diego's year-over-year performance in 2016.

Of the 146 VA medical centers nationally, only four others -- Tomah in Wisconsin, Hot Springs in South Dakota, Fargo, N.D., and El Paso, Texas -- also showed large declines in performance in 2016, as first reported by USA Today.

The director of San Diego's VA medical system said the results have already prompted change, such as upcoming raises for registered nurses and 14 additional people hired for the centralized call center in the past year.

"We take our performance here very seriously. I spend a lot of time on a daily and weekly basis looking at these metrics and others we work on," said Dr. Robert Smith, a longtime San Diego VA internist who was named director of the local health system in July.

Smith also said he has some issues with how the VA calculates its scores, including technical quibbles such as the criteria for categories changing over time.

While the internal ratings place importance on call-center wait times, for example, Smith said he thinks issues such as mortality and infection rates are more pivotal.

"I think (the overall scores) are important and I don't want to minimize it," he said. But, "I would put our hospital mortality rate up against absolutely anybody."

The VA has made this performance data available since at least 2014.

But the self-assessment system only leaped into the public spotlight this month, when a USA Today investigation revealed that the information is used to rank all VA medical centers on a one-to-five star scale that only insiders knew about.

San Diego County's system, which treats about 85,000 veterans a year, got a three -- which is the equivalent to getting a B grade in school.

San Diego had a four rating until a year ago, when the VA began putting more of an emphasis on patient wait times and call center performance in its rating calculation, Smith said.

This month, the VA posted a chart showing that 120 VA medical centers -- about 80 percent -- improved in performance compared to their metrics a year earlier, as first reported by USA Today.

About two dozen essentially had no change in scores. Five, including San Diego, saw a large performance decline.

These public report cards on VA medicine are particularly important as President-elect Donald Trump is days away from naming his nominee to run the public agency. The VA has been mired in scandal during recent years because of long waits for appointments -- and efforts by some staff members to conceal those delays.

Trump is reportedly considering a "public-private option" that would open the door to some veterans getting all of their medical care from private-sector doctors, on the government's tab.

Critics said that might erode what's now an integrated network attuned to treating veterans' specific needs.

The public furor over the VA's future may be playing into the San Diego VA's fortunes.

Overall, VA medicine has a 25 percent vacancy rate for hospital directors, and San Diego County's has had a parade of shorter-term and temporary leaders in recent years.

Former top executive Jeff Gering left in December 2015 after three years at the helm. Prior to his tenure, the San Diego VA had roughly a year-long stretch of temporary leadership.

And it took the VA seven months to permanently replace Gering with Smith -- though Smith had a stint as acting director.

Other top-level San Diego medical personnel also have departed in the past year or so, including the leadership of the local system's mental health care and nursing.

"We do know from data analyses that when there are openings in the director roles for periods of times, those all have been associated with declines in performance," Smith said.

"Some of our performance declines preceded those changes, so I don't want to put too much emphasis on leadership changes, but it's part of it."

