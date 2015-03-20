Sales of McMaster's 'Dereliction of Duty' soar after presidential appointment

Maj. Gen. H. R. McMaster, Maneuver Center of Excellence commanding general, speaks during Vietnam: Valor and Sacrifice, a half-day symposium and dinner, featuring four Medal of Honor recipients, four former Vietnam-era prisoners of war and various guest speakers March 20 at the National Infantry Museum.

An appointment into the Trump Administration apparently is good for book sales.

Just ask Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

The new National Security adviser and former Fort Benning commander has seen sales of his 20-year-old book questioning the political leadership during the Vietnam War skyrocket since he was assigned to his new post on Monday.

McMaster published the book “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, The Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies that Led to Vietnam” in 1997. It started as part of his Ph.D dissertation at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The book’s popularity soared after McMaster was chosen to replace Michael Flynn, who departed amid questions about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador. Harper Perennial, a paperback imprint of HarperCollins, told The Associated Press it has ordered a new printing of 25,000 copies.

Wednesday morning it took the top spot on online retailer Amazon’s best selling books list, according to Time.com.

Adam Bell of Columbus, who works at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, said he ordered the book from Amazon on Wednesday.

“I bought it to know more about his temperament,” Bell said. “I have heard many people claim that he has no problem voicing his opinion to authority and standing against them if necessary. I want to hear in his words how he goes about this manner of approaching authority that he disagrees with.”

The book has been required reading in military circles for almost two decades.

Alex Ansley owns Judy Bug Books, an independent store in downtown Columbus. He carries McMaster’s book, “but it goes out of the store about as quick as it comes in.”

There has been no run in recent days, but there has been steady interest in the book since McMaster’s days as commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning from June 2012 to July 2014. Customers would come in and purchase the book, Ansley said.

“It was usually people who were going to be at a function with him, and they wanted to get it signed,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

