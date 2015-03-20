Sailor struggles to recover months after being shot answering his door

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The 24-year-old sailor could have never imagined how much his life – and that of his mother – would be upended when he answered a knock at his front door one night in early December.

Several bullets came flying through the metal door as he rushed to close it. At least three hit the sailor, with two or more ripping through his intestines, pancreas and liver. He underwent emergency surgery that night and was placed in an intensive care unit afterward.

That was 16 weeks ago. Since then, he’s spent just 13 days outside of the hospital, said his mother, a nurse from the Blacksburg area who has been at his side almost every day since he was wounded. The sailor asked not to be identified in this story.

He’s had numerous complications along the way and has been in pain and fed through a tube almost the entire time. For a brief period – a week in January when he was home – he could eat soft food.

He had hoped to attend a court hearing today for the two juveniles charged with shooting him and several others during a weeklong rampage in several neighborhoods off Holland Road, but he’s back in the hospital, fighting an infection of his wounds.

His emotions run the gamut and seem to change daily, he said during an interview at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center last month.

“I’m confused, mainly,” he said. “How could a kid do this? Why would you do that? Why would you go to a stranger’s house and do that? Not to rob them or anything like that. But to just shoot blindly?”

The sailor, a petty officer first class who serves as an electronics technician, was one of six people shot at random in the city between Dec. 2 and 7.

Two died and four were injured. All of the wounded were shot while answering a knock at their door.

The juveniles who are charged – Angelo Worlds and Nicholas Cates – were 17 at the time. A third suspect, 19-year-old Maurice Boney, is charged in one of the killings and was indicted by a grand jury. A police officer testified during a preliminary hearing that Boney admitted to participating in the slaying, saying that he and Cates were “looking for someone to kill” when they saw Christine Bender outside her house on Dec. 4 and shot her in the back.

Worlds and Cates are scheduled to appear in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court today for a certification hearing, during which a judge will be asked to determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to send their cases to a grand jury. Both have been held without bond in a juvenile detention center since they were arrested Dec. 12.

If they are indicted, state law mandates that they be prosecuted as adults. Cates turned 18 in January, and Worlds will be 18 on Friday.

None of the victims knew the young men accused of shooting them, police have said, and there is no evidence that any of the suspects were involved in gang activity.

Worlds lived in the same neighborhood as the sailor – Scarborough Square – and within walking distance of the sailor’s house on Old Clubhouse Road. It is a high-crime area where many residents choose to keep to themselves.

Cates lived in Buckner Farms, a family-friendly community behind the Virginia Beach campuses of Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University.

Both had attended Landstown High School but later went to the Renaissance Academy, where students with discipline problems often are sent.

The sailor was shot during the last night of the rampage, shortly before 11 on Dec. 7. He was upstairs folding laundry when he heard the knock. A friend who was staying with him was in the living room when he went to see who was there.

“I opened the door, and immediately I saw the gun so I slammed the door,” the sailor said.

He also got a glimpse of the person holding it: a black man with a bandana fashioned into a mask across the bottom of his face.

Shots ripped through the door as the sailor closed it.

Police markings would later show that seven bullets pierced it. Two more went through the front windows and two through a side wall.

“I just remember really loud noises,” the sailor said . “I dove to the side. I was on the ground, and I noticed my stomach was bleeding. I waited until it stopped and I yelled at my friend and she was fine.”

He told the friend to call 911 and lay there waiting for help .

“I remember thinking, ‘If this is what it’s like to get shot, it really sucks,’ ” he said.

The first days and weeks in the hospital were spent trying to keep him stable, his mother said.

“His blood pressure was up, and we were trying to keep his pain tolerable.”

The sailor said he recalled getting in the ambulance but didn’t remember anything else until about a week later. He was in the intensive care unit at that time and was struggling to breathe.

“My mom was there and holding my hand.”

“He could open his eyes and squeeze my hand,” she said. “He’d try to talk but we’d tell him not to.”

He was released to a regular hospital room 2½ weeks later – on Christmas – and transferred to the Navy hospital in early January. His first release was in January and lasted nine days.

He was sent home twice more but was taken back within a couple of days both times.

Among the complications he has suffered are a blood clot in his left thigh that later caused a pulmonary embolism, internal bleeding and excruciatingly painful pancreatitis. He’s lost a great deal of weight, although his mother said she did not know how much.

“The feeding tube and the drain in his stomach, he gets to keep that until his stomach starts working again,” she said.

His mother took family leave from her nursing job for the first 12 weeks, then used vacation and sick days. She recently got a job at a Chesapeake hospital and plans to sell her house in the Blacksburg area that she has owned for more than 20 years so that she can relocate here to help her son with his recovery.

The sailor said he also plans to sell his home as quickly as he is able and will live with his mother for a while.

“He needs a lot of help,” she said. “There’s no way I’m going to let him live alone until he is better.”

