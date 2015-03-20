Sailor shot and killed during attempted robbery in Norfolk
By Amir Vera | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: November 7, 2016
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A 25-year-old man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Saturday had been in the Navy for three years.
Norfolk police said Michael A. Raether was found with a gunshot wound in the 7800 block of Ogden Ave. and died after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Raether, a Somerset, Ky., native, enlisted on June 12, 2013. Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, said Raether reported to the USS George H.W. Bush on Dec. 6, 2013.
Hecht said Raether last lived on a Navy ship in Norfolk.
Police are investigating Raether’s death as a homicide after investigators found that a robber shot him and ran away.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
