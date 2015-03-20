Sailor missing in Yosemite National Park, officials say

Alexander Joseph Sevier traveled to Yosemite alone and arrived in the park on May 1. He works at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.

Yosemite National Park rangers continue to search for a missing Virginia man, who was last seen in Yosemite Valley five days ago, officials said on Monday.

Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, who was last seen Wednesday, is an active member of the U.S. Navy, according to a news release. He traveled to Yosemite alone and arrived in the park on May 1.

Sevier was staying at Housekeeping Camp, and neighbors in the camp told park rangers that he would go out to hike each day, according to a news release. He hiked alone and returned to camp in the evenings before he went missing.

Sevier is 5-foot-6 and weighs 128 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie or Hollister brand clothing, according to a news release. He works at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.

Rangers are looking on and around popular hiking trails, and have also gotten assistance from trained search dogs and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol from Fresno, according to a news release.

About 30 people are currently involved in the search. “The park will continue intensive search efforts throughout the day,” the release said.

Park visitors who were hiking on trails last week who may have seen Sevier are asked to call 888-653-0009 with any information. Other phone lines to call are 209-372-0608 or 209-372-0252.

