Sailor in incestuous sex case found guilty on retrial

A sailor who romanced his niece has been found guilty for the second time by a Navy jury.

Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Jose D. Domingo was convicted of abusive sexual contact and adultery after being accused of repeatedly raping and groping the young woman over a 10-month span that ended in 2012, according to a general court martial decision signed on Dec. 15.

The judge busted Domingo down to the lowest rank of sailor, slapped him with a dishonorable discharge and sentenced him to two years imprisonment, although he earned credit for time served following his first conviction on the same charges in 2014.

Domingo also must register as a sex offender.

Jurors found him not guilty on one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Domingo served aboard the San Diego-based amphibious warship Rushmore when the crimes occurred. His niece was a civilian then but she now serves as a Navy petty officer.

The San Diego Union-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Originally sentenced in 2014 to eight years in prison, on Dec. 29, 2015 the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals in Washington, D.C., vacated his charges and remanded what the justices called a “shocking” case back to San Diego military authorities for retrial.

The appellate panel ruled that the military judge in Domingo’s initial trail failed to advise jurors that they should consider whether the sexual relationship at times was consensual.

Early last year, the Navy reconvened Domingo’s court martial and his trial began 11 months later.



