Sailor found dead on USS John C. Stennis in Washington state

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 28, 2017

BREMERTON, Wash. — Officials say a 22-year-old sailor was found dead on an aircraft carrier Saturday afternoon while the ship was at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington.

The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that the U.S. Navy identified the sailor as Akiree Pointer, an engineman fireman recruit from Arlington, Texas.

Stennis spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Martin says Pointer, who was found on the USS John C. Stennis, showed no obvious and apparent cause of death.
Martin says the command is investigating.

Pointer attended Navy basic training at the Naval Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, before joining the aircraft carrier.

The Stennis is in port in Bremerton preparing for its next scheduled deployment.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) transits Puget Sound. John C. Stennis is underway from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton conducting routine training as it continues preparing for its next scheduled deployment.
