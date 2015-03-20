Sailor found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel day before she was to report for duty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 31-year-old sailor was found dead in an Oceanfront hotel room a day before she was scheduled to report aboard the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, authorities said Friday.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Simmons’ body was discovered in a room at the Ocean Beach Club Resort at about 3:20 p.m Wednesday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police said they do not suspect foul play .

Messages left with the Virginia medical examiners’ office were not immediately returned Friday. Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice said NCIS agents are assisting Virginia Beach police.

Simmons joined the Navy in 2015 and was a fire controlman, according to Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic. She finished a stint at the Dam Neck Annex to Naval Air Station Oceana on Oct. 14.

Simmons is from North Carolina.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.