Sailor faces 15 years and court-martial over child porn
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy sailor is facing up to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Lee Adams pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Norfolk.
Court documents say the 27-year-old had sex with at least four girls between 2009 and 2013, and he photographed or videotaped at least some of the sexual encounters.
Much of the case focused on Adams' relationship with a girl in Wayne County, North Carolina, where Adams grew up. Court records say Adams distributed some of the photos. He also posted them to social media popular with child pornographers.
His sentence is scheduled for April. He is also awaiting a court-martial.
