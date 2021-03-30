Sailor, 19, dies in vehicle crash in central California

William Pizarro, 19, a Navy aviation machinist mate at Naval Air Station Lemoore, died in a vehicle crash in a small town just south of Modesto, Calif., on March 27, 2021.

A 19-year-old sailor died in a vehicle crash in a small town just south of Modesto, Calif., shortly before midnight Saturday, local officials said Tuesday.

William Pizarro, of Newman, Calif., died as a result of the collision on the 3500 block of West Monte Vista Avenue in Turlock, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Pizarro, who graduated from Orestimba High School in Newman last spring, was an aviation machinist mate in the U.S. Navy, according to his Facebook page.

He joined the Navy in August and was stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore, according to an air station spokesman.

The air station, about 20 miles south of Fresno, Calif., is home to four aircraft carrier air wings.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Pizarro’s family pay for his funeral had raised just over $12,150 as of Tuesday afternoon.

