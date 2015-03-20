SAIC wins $3.6 billion contract to support Army at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Government contractor Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has won a $3.6 billion contract to support the Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.

The contract is for engineering services that include systems testing, trainers and “virtual, interactive and multimedia systems,” the company said in a contract announcement. Some of the work also involves using real combat hardware with the modeling and simulations to improve the systems’ real-life performance.

This defense contract along with three others recently awarded to the company means SAIC “continues to grow and invigorate the local economy,” Senior Vice President Gabe Camarillo said. The other contracts included $2.9 billion for software development and maintenance, $830 million for aviation systems engineering and $800 million for modeling and simulation systems engineering support.

“We proposed 77 teammates along with us on this contract,” Senior Vice President for Operations Craig Naudain said Thursday. “So, there’s opportunity for companies within the Tennessee Valley and Huntsville area to grow along with us as we do this.”

Those smaller companies are experts in specialties such as “systems engineering and integration, software development, testing and life cycle support, avionics architecture, embedded diagnostics, gaming software, mission command software and aviation and missile systems domain expertise,” said Rita Brooks, director of SAIC’s Small Business Program.

All together, they employ “thousands of full-time professionals in Huntsville,” Brooks said, “and we are proud of our growing footprint.”

Naudain said it will look first to hire new employees in the Huntsville labor market. “The market is very tight in Huntsville,” he said. “The whole community is doing well. That makes it a tight market, and so we have to expand where we look to bring in that talent.

“But we also cast a wide net with universities to bring in young engineers from across the country, and we’ve been very successful at that,” he said.

SAIC is a Fortune 500 technology company active in defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets. It was founded in San Diego in 1972 and has been supporting Army aviation and missile programs since 1992.

That first 1992 contract was for “about $15 million,” Naudain said Thursday. “We’ve expanded as the work has expanded. Huntsville has won a lot of work, period, for the government and for our warfighters.”

The company has $50 billion worth of annual contracts in Huntsville with companies and organizations such as the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, U.S. Army and the Missile Defense Agency, among others.

