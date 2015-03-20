Russian Manafort client: Willing to speak to Congress

In this July 2, 2015 file photo, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska is seen in Moscow, Russia. Deripaska says he is willing to take part in U.S. congressional hearings to discuss his relationship with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

WASHINGTON — A Russian billionaire who is close to President Vladimir Putin says he is willing to take part in congressional hearings to discuss his dealings with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

Last week, The Associated Press reported that Manafort proposed in 2005 to do work for Oleg Deripaska that would benefit the Putin government. It was based on interviews and documents, including strategy memoranda, contracts and wire transfer records.

In an advertisement in The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, Deripaska says he will take part in the hearings. He also says he never signed a $10 million contract to greatly benefit the Putin government. The AP story said Manafort proposed that the work would benefit Putin's government, not that the contract contained that language.



