ROTC unit may move from BYU to state school over code issue

PROVO, Utah — An Air Force ROTC detachment at Brigham Young University may move several miles away to state-run Utah Valley University because the unit's non-Mormon commander isn't willing to abide by BYU's honor code.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns BYU and the Salt Lake Tribune reported that Col. Timothy Hogan has balked at signing the code.

The code's provisions include prohibitions against alcohol, drugs, coffee and other activities, and Hogan said BYU wouldn't waive the Honor Code requirements so he can be a faculty member.

BYU spokesman Layton Shumway said there has been discussion about moving the detachment to UVU in nearby Orem.

UVU and BYU already share the detachment, which includes students from both schools.

Hogan arrived at BYU last summer.

___