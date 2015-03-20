'Roll Tide' plane makes way for new C-130 at Maxwell Air Force Base

As the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base continues to welcome new C-130 Hercules aircraft, they will say goodbye to "Roll Tide."

Aircraft 42, "Roll Tide" is named such for the University of Alabama art displayed on its nose and has carried university football memorabilia while flying missions around the world.

The plane is the first to leave the fleet at the Reserve unit as the 908th replaces their eight older model planes with newer planes from the 914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York.

The first new plane arrived January 12 and will soon be dubbed the new "Roll Tide" following a transfer of heritage and retirement ceremony on base this Friday.

Big Al the mascot of the University of Alabama is also scheduled to make an appearance.

After flying the same aircraft for 31 years, the 908th will transition its current 1985 model aircraft to eight aircraft of the same H-2 model built between 1989 and 1992. As the planes arrive over the next six months, the 908th will retire the older planes.

The C-130 cargo aircraft is known as the "Workhorse of the Air Force" and can carry 42,000 pounds of cargo, 92 troops, 64

paratroops or 74 litter patients and can fly up to 386 mph with a range of 5,200 miles.

